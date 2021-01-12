Samantha takes up a spiritual journey!

Samantha is one of the star heroines in the film industry who is seen holidaying with husband Chaitanya in the recent past. All of a sudden, the star actress has taken a spiritual journey now. She met Sadhguru and posted her spiritual journey online.

"The guru will appear when the disciple is ready @sadhguru @isha.foundation. The whole effort of the spiritual process is to break the boundaries you have drawn for yourself and experience the immensity that you are. The aim is to unshackle yourself from the limited identity you have forged, as a result of your own ignorance, and live the way the Creator made you—utterly blissful and infinitely responsible.

Enlightenment is not an attainment or an achievement. It is a homecoming. Your senses give you the impression that you are experiencing the outside, but you have never experienced the outside. When you realize that all that you experience is within, that absolute homecoming is enlightenment."

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in a Tamil film directed by Vignesh Shivn and a Telugu film directed by Gunasekhar.