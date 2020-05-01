Samantha's feedback for Chay's 'Love Story'?

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni is currently busy working on an exciting movie titled Love Story. Sai Pallavi is the heroine of the movie. The movie is directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film unit shot the movie with a lot of delays. Currently, the makers are awaiting the lockdown to come to an end. Once the lockdown comes to an end, the makers might resume the shoot.

On the other side, Samantha is said to have watched some completed portions of the movie with husband Naga Chaitanya. There is no clarity on what she felt but the rumours reveal that the couple felt Sai Pallavi is dominating completely.

It is not sure if they told it on a positive note or a complaining manner, but the sources say that Sekhar Kammula's movies can't be judged before the final copy as all his films resulted in a good name for the heroes too!