Samantha's Yashoda OTT platform and Release date Fixed
Samantha's movie, Yashoda, has hit theatres. The film was promoted as an action thriller with elements of drama and suspense. Regarding the post-theatrical OTT streaming portion of the film, Video on Amazon Prime has the rights.
Samantha recently rose to fame on Amazon Prime Video as a result of her outstanding work in the Prime Original Family Man 2 and her remarkable dance in Oo Antava in Pushpa.
Sam is, incidentally, also working on a web series for Amazon Prime that is reportedly the Indian remake of Citadel. The preproduction for this lavishly planned television series has already begun.
