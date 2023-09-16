‘Samayama’ from Nani’s ‘Hi Nanna’ steals attention

The makers of Natural Star Nani’s wholesome family entertainer ‘Hi Nanna’ teased us with a promo of the first single Samayama. Now, they released the lyrical video which is going to be an anthem to sing for all your be‘loved’ ones.

Samayama is a tune that is light at heart but still has a touch of contemporary music infused to it. The lyrics by Anantha Sriram tells us the story of the protagonist who can’t hold his excitement and expresses his contentment through the song. The orchestration is played at a normal tempo, and the base track is enriched with guitar beats. While we are addicted to the tune and progression of the track, Anantha Sriram effortlessly steals our attention with his lyrics. They're both contemporary and profound. Nani and Mrunal Thakur make the visuals extra appealing with their sparkling chemistry.

Shouryuv is making his directorial debut with the movie produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala on Vyra Entertainments banner. Baby Kiara Khanna is playing an important role in this movie being made at a Pan India level. Sanu John Varughese ISC is the cinematographer, while Praveen Anthony is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Satish EVV is the executive producer. The movie will hit the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages on December 21, this year.