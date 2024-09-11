Samyuktha shines as the leading lady in two highly anticipated films

Actress Samyuktha is making waves in the Telugu film industry with two exciting new projects that position her as a central figure. Known for her versatility and captivating screen presence, Samyuktha is set to play pivotal roles in Sharwanand's 37th film and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas' 12th project. On her birthday, both the film’s teams came up with exciting posters of the actress.

In #Sharwa37, directed by Ram Abbaraju, Samyuktha takes on the role of Dia, a traditional yet stunning character, introduced through a vibrant poster showcasing her elegance in a classical dance avatar. Her presence adds charm to this joyful, comedy-filled entertainer, where she stars alongside Sharwanand and co-star Sakshi Vaidya.

In #BSS12, an occult thriller led by Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Samyuktha's role as Sameera is shrouded in mystery and intrigue. The first-look poster reveals her in a sophisticated, intense avatar, hinting at her crucial part in the film’s gripping narrative. Both films, boasting top-tier production values and star-studded casts, are elevating Samyuktha to new heights, establishing her as one of the most exciting actresses in Telugu cinema today.