Sanchalak Jessie fires on Sunny

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is generating a lot of interest to the fans. The fifth season also received a positive response from the fans. The TV show completed for 7 weeks already. In the eighth week, multiple interesting developments are going to take off. In the latest promo, we can see Jessie fighting with Sunny.



We already reported that Sreeram will have a big fight with Sunny during the captaincy task where Sreeram will provoke Sunny. It looks like the same worked as Sunny lost his temper. Sunny is seen getting angry at others in the house. At a point, he also expressed his anger on Jessie who gave it back to him strongly.



Jessie who could not take the temper of Sunny yelled back saying that Sunny can't fire on him. Jessie is the Sanchalak of the captaincy task