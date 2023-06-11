Live
Sangeetha joins the cast of ‘Cinema Bandi’ directors next
It has already been announced that Praveen Kandregula, the director of the critically acclaimed film “Cinema Bandi,” is working on a new movie with actress Anupama Parameswaran. Darshana, a popular actress from Malayalam industry, is making her Tollywood debut with this film.
Recently, the director announced that the entire script for the movie has been finalised. Additionally, he confirmed that veteran actress Sangeetha, who has appeared in recent films such as “Masooda” and “Varisu,” will also be part of the cast. Although he did not provide any details in words, he shared a picture that revealed Sangeetha’s involvement in the project. Further details about the film, which is being produced by Vijay Donkada, will be announced soon.
