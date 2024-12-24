‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’ festive song filming in RFC

The much-anticipated triangular love thriller Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, starring the versatile Venkatesh, is all set to make a grand entrance this Sankranthi. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is already creating waves with its engaging promotional material, including two chart-topping songs: Godari Gattu and Meenu.

Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam combines romance, crime, and intense drama, promising a gripping narrative. The film’s music, composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, has struck a chord with the audience, particularly with the festive number Sankranthi Song, which is currently being shot on a grand set at the Ramanaidu Studios (RFC).

The recently released poster for the Sankranthi song features lead actors Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Meenkashi Chaudhary, exuding the vibrant and joyous spirit of the Sankranthi festival. The song is expected to showcase the traditional celebrations of the festival, with Bheems Ceciroleo’s music setting the perfect tone for the festivities.

'Sankranthiki Vasthunnam' is gearing up for a release on January 14th, just in time for the Sankranthi festival, promising to be one of the most exciting releases of the season. With its unique blend of romance, crime, and vibrant cultural elements, the film is expected to captivate audiences this festive season.