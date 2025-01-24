‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’ team celebrates film’s success

Victory Venkatesh and director Anil Ravipudi’s much-anticipated film Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has become a massive Pongal blockbuster, with the film enjoying record-breaking collections and a packed theater run. Released worldwide on January 14, the family entertainer, produced under the prestigious Sri Venkateswara Creations banner by Sirish and presented by Dil Raju, has garnered widespread appreciation for its engaging storytelling and stellar performances.

At a recent box office press meet, the film’s success was celebrated, with the team answering questions from reporters. Venkatesh expressed immense gratitude for the overwhelming response from audiences, describing the success as a “triple black blockbuster.” He credited the audience’s support for taking the film to another level, highlighting the positive energy that surrounded the entire production process.

Director Anil Ravipudi also shared his excitement, expressing how gratifying it was to see such a strong appreciation for the film. He revealed that the film had managed to draw in even those who were once distanced from cinema, making its success even more emotional. Anil also lauded the contributions of composer BheemsCeciroleo, whose music played a key role in the film’s success, promising that Bheems’ journey had just begun.

Venkatesh also praised his co-star Aishwarya Rajesh, acknowledging her fantastic performance and the chemistry they shared on screen. The film’s viral character, Bulli Raju, also generated a lot of attention, with Anil hinting at the possibility of more scenes for the character in the future.

With a remarkable box office collection of 230 crores, the team reflected on how the success of the film surpassed their expectations, and Venkatesh humbly acknowledged that their focus was always on delivering a good film, which led to this tremendous success.











