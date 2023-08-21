Santosh Sobhanneeds to change his game

Santosh Sobhan is one of the most talented heroes in Telugu cinema. He started his career with “Golkonda High School” which has Sumanth in lead role co-starring ‘Colours’ Swathi and later turned into protagonist with “Paper Boy”directed by Jayashankarr. His film “Ek Mini Katha”and web-series “Baker and Beauty” which was out on OTT made him a popular face in Telugu cinema.

Be it his acting prowess or comedy timing, Santosh has it all. But still, that one big success is evading him big time. If you watch his career closely, Santosh has only given flops in the last year or so.With “Prem Kumar,” he has now given six back-to-back flops in Telugu.

All his last six films, “ManchiRojulochaie” directed by Maruthi, “Like Share Subscribe” directed by Merlapaka Gandhi,“KalyanamKamaneyam” directed by Anil Kumar Aalla,“Sridevi ShobanBabu” directed by Prasanth Kumar Dimmala,“Anni ManchiSakunamule” directed by Nandini Reddy and latest outing“Prem Kumar” directed by Abhishek Maharshi have been debacles at the box office.

There is no denying the fact that Santosh is a very talented actor. But he needs to work on his script selection and even take the help of someone senior in the industry. Let’s hope that the young hero makes a strong comeback in his career.