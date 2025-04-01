‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ pre-release event creates buzz ahead of April 18 release

Live
The much-anticipated film Sarangapani Jathakam, directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti and produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under Sridevi Movies, is set for release on April 18. The film, starring Priyadarshi and Roopa Koduvayur, held its pre-release press meet in Hyderabad, where the team expressed confidence in its success.
Veteran actor Ashok Kumar described the film as a "masterpiece" filled with positive energy. Actor-director Srinivas Avasarala praised Priyadarshi’s growth, calling this film another milestone in his career. Music composer Vivek Sagar has delivered a vibrant soundtrack, further enhancing the film's appeal.
Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad shared his excitement, stating that his long-standing dream of making a full-fledged comedy has finally come true. "I believe in astrology, and just as my career turned around in 2015, I see this film bringing great success. Despite the delay, I firmly believe April 18 is the perfect release date," he said.
Director Indraganti Mohanakrishna highlighted the film’s universal appeal, calling it a "clean, fun-filled comedy for all ages." He praised Priyadarshi’s performance and emphasized the authenticity of an all-Telugu cast.
Lead actress Roopa Koduvayur and actor Priyadarshi expressed their gratitude for being part of the project. Priyadarshi assured audiences of an engaging entertainer, saying, "From April 18, get ready for nonstop laughter!" With strong buzz and positive feedback, Sarangapani Jathakam is set to be a perfect summer entertainer for Telugu audiences.