‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ teaser set for Nov 21st release

The much-anticipated film 'Sarangapani Jathakam', directed by the acclaimed Mohanakrishna Indraganti, is all set to captivate audiences with its teaser release on November 21st at 11:12 AM. Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner, the film stars Priyadarshi in the titular role, with Roopa Koduvayur as the female lead. This marks the third collaboration between Indraganti and Krishna Prasad after their successful outings with 'Gentleman' and 'Sammohanam'.

The makers have officially announced that 'Sarangapani Jathakam' will hit theaters on December 20th, 2024, promising a perfect holiday season treat for moviegoers.

Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad shared his excitement about the film's progress, stating, “We are thrilled to unveil the teaser of our film on November 21st. On this day, we will introduce the audience to the unique world of Sarangapani. We completed the shoot in early September and have since wrapped up the dubbing. Currently, we are in the final stages of post-production, with re-recording underway.”

He added, “This film is a complete family entertainer that humorously explores the age-old question of whether one's future is determined by fate or actions. Mohanakrishna Indraganti has masterfully crafted a narrative that balances comedy with thought-provoking themes, and we are confident that it will leave audiences thoroughly entertained.”











