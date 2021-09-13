Sarayu turns wild after Bigg Boss elimination

The biggest reality show Bigg Boss finally entered the second week and the housemates have started fighting with each other and some of them are trying their trying hard to give content and appear in front of the cameras.

On the other hand, in yesterday's episode, Sarayu got eliminated from the Bigg Boss house becoming the first-ever contestant from season 5 to get out of the Bigg Boss house. She was seen crying before leaving the house but she turned out to be aggressive after coming out of the house. Nagarjuna asked her to pick 5 best and 5 words contestants from the Bigg Boss house and while selecting the worst contestants, Sarayu has pointed out all the housemates and slammed them for their behavior. She claimed that when she was acting with Sunny in a movie, she made some changes in the dialogues, and Sunny got offended with that which is why he targeted her from day one in the Bigg Boss house.

Sarayu also screamed that Lahari should take care of her tone and she has been very rude to every housemate. She said that she don't want to get down to her standards. She also claimed that Shannu is just trying to lift Siri up and has not even started his gameplay yet.