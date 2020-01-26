Top
Sarileru Neekevvaru 2 weeks box office collection report

Mahesh Babu and Rashmika played the lead roles in the movie Sarileru Neekevaru.

Mahesh Babu and Rashmika played the lead roles in the movie Sarileru Neekevaru. The makers promoted the movie aggressively at the box-office. Now, the movie unit has come to a stop in terms of the promotions but there is no end for the collections. As of today, the film finished a run of two weeks and made a share amount of 121 crores at the box-office. Anil Ravipudi is the director of the movie.

The following is the detailed breakdown of the film's collections in two weeks at the box-office at the worldwide box-office.

Nizam: 31.80 Cr

Ceded: 14 Cr

Uttarandhra: 16.70 Cr

Guntur: 9.30 Cr

East Godavari: 10.55 Cr

West Godavari: 6.93 Cr

Krishna: 8 Cr

Nellore: 3.67 Cr

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states: 100.95 Cr

Rest of India: 9.20 Cr

Overseas: 11.20 Cr

Worldwide: 121.35 Cr

