Sarileru Neekevvaru 2 weeks box office collection report

Mahesh Babu and Rashmika played the lead roles in the movie Sarileru Neekevaru. The makers promoted the movie aggressively at the box-office. Now, the movie unit has come to a stop in terms of the promotions but there is no end for the collections. As of today, the film finished a run of two weeks and made a share amount of 121 crores at the box-office. Anil Ravipudi is the director of the movie.

The following is the detailed breakdown of the film's collections in two weeks at the box-office at the worldwide box-office.

Nizam: 31.80 Cr

Ceded: 14 Cr

Uttarandhra: 16.70 Cr

Guntur: 9.30 Cr

East Godavari: 10.55 Cr

West Godavari: 6.93 Cr

Krishna: 8 Cr

Nellore: 3.67 Cr

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states: 100.95 Cr

Rest of India: 9.20 Cr

Overseas: 11.20 Cr

Worldwide: 121.35 Cr