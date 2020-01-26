Sarileru Neekevvaru 2 weeks box office collection report
Mahesh Babu and Rashmika played the lead roles in the movie Sarileru Neekevaru. The makers promoted the movie aggressively at the box-office. Now, the movie unit has come to a stop in terms of the promotions but there is no end for the collections. As of today, the film finished a run of two weeks and made a share amount of 121 crores at the box-office. Anil Ravipudi is the director of the movie.
The following is the detailed breakdown of the film's collections in two weeks at the box-office at the worldwide box-office.
Nizam: 31.80 Cr
Ceded: 14 Cr
Uttarandhra: 16.70 Cr
Guntur: 9.30 Cr
East Godavari: 10.55 Cr
West Godavari: 6.93 Cr
Krishna: 8 Cr
Nellore: 3.67 Cr
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states: 100.95 Cr
Rest of India: 9.20 Cr
Overseas: 11.20 Cr
Worldwide: 121.35 Cr