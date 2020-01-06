Sarileru Neekevvaru Pre-Release Event Highlights

Super Star Mahesh Babu's new movie Sarileru Neekevaru pre-release event took place in a grand manner in Hyderabad. The entire film unit is present at the event and all of them enjoyed the presence of Megastar Chiranjeevi at the event. The theatrical trailer of the film is launched by Megastar Chiranjeevi himself and he revealed his excitement and curiosity about watching the movie soon.

During the event, the major highlight is the speech from Bandla Ganesh. Bandla Ganesh spoke twice at the event and made it clear that he will stick to the movies and will not get distracted in any manner. Later, Rashmika revealed that Chiranjeevi is her lucky charm as he graced the events of Chalo and Geetha Govindam already and the two movies became big hits at the box-office.

Mahesh Babu, as usual, put his speech in a simple way. He thanked Chiranjeevi for coming to the event and also assured fans of a big hit. Later, Chiranjeevi spoke in length about the film and the actors who became a part of the project.

Chiranjeevi appreciated Mahesh Babu and his efforts for the movie. Chiranjeevi also demanded Dada Saheb Phalke award to Superstar Krishna and requested the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to make sure it happens. He praised the film unit but in the end, expressed a banter with Vijaya Shanthi that she made comments on him on the political front which made him feel embarrassed. Vijayashanthi too gave a strong counter saying that films and politics is different but Chiranjeevi tried to maintain that he did not make comments back on the actress. Chiranjeevi also thanked the film unit of Sarileru Neekevaru for giving a chance to the actress, for her comeback.























































