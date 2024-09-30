Live
- PM Modi to launch Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan from Hazaribagh on Oct 2
- IOA chief PT Usha slams EC members for not felicitating 2024 Olympic medallists
- Oppn accuses Mahayuti of diverting funds to ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme for poll gains
- Only CBI can ensure fair probe against CM Siddaramaiah: Karnataka BJP
- ADB approves 30 million USD loan, grant to boost Nepal's climate resilience
- Gujarat bird diversity: Devbhoomi Dwarka leads with 456 species, Kutch records 4.56 lakh birds
- How targeted therapies are boosting outcomes for bone marrow cancer
- TRAI begins consultations on policy for private digital radio broadcasters
- Bid to divert attention from real issues: Shahnawaz slams Kejriwal’s ‘jungle raj’ claim
- ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC coach Coyle seeks strong show against Hyderabad FC
Just In
‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ shines on Netflix, trending #1 in India
Highlights
Natural Star Nani's latest film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has become a massive blockbuster, crossing Rs. 100 crore in gross box office collections and solidifying its position as one of Telugu cinema's top grossers of 2024.
Natural Star Nani's latest film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has become a massive blockbuster, crossing Rs. 100 crore in gross box office collections and solidifying its position as one of Telugu cinema's top grossers of 2024.
The movie recently made its OTT debut on Netflix, where it has quickly climbed the charts to secure the number one spot in India, marking an impressive achievement for a Telugu film. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram continues its blockbuster success even in the streaming world.
SJ Suryah and Priyanka Mohan, along with Nani, are receiving praise for their performances. Written and directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by DVV Danayya, the film's success shows no signs of slowing down.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS