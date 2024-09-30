‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ shines on Netflix, trending #1 in India

  • Menu
Natural Star Nani's latest film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has become a massive blockbuster, crossing Rs. 100 crore in gross box office collections and solidifying its position as one of Telugu cinema's top grossers of 2024.

The movie recently made its OTT debut on Netflix, where it has quickly climbed the charts to secure the number one spot in India, marking an impressive achievement for a Telugu film. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram continues its blockbuster success even in the streaming world.

SJ Suryah and Priyanka Mohan, along with Nani, are receiving praise for their performances. Written and directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by DVV Danayya, the film's success shows no signs of slowing down.

