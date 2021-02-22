X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Sarkaru Vaari Paata gets done with its first schedule

Mahesh Babus Sarkaru Vaari Paata
x

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie poster( Image credit: Twitter)

Highlights

After several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shoot of Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata went on the floors last month.

Tollywood: After several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shoot of Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata went on the floors last month. The makers kicked off the shooting with a major schedule in Dubai. After almost four weeks of the shoot, the first schedule was wrapped up the other day.

The film's music director Thaman took on social media to reveal the news. He tweeted, "Happy & Excited tat Our #Superstar @urstrulyMahesh gaaru, @ParasuramPetla, Team #SarkaruVaariPaata Wrapped up the First Mighty Schedule Super Successfully. My Gratitude to Our Producers @MythriOfficial @GMBents @14ReelsPlus. For the efforts taken at this Covid Hour. Godbless."

It is being heard that the next schedule will soon begin in Goa. Directed by Parasuram Petla, Sarkaru Vaari Paata features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. It is being produced jointly by 14 Reels Plus, Mythri Movie Makers and GMB Entertainments. The film is slated for a Sankranthi 2022 release.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X