Sarkaru Vaari Paata gets done with its first schedule

Tollywood: After several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shoot of Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata went on the floors last month. The makers kicked off the shooting with a major schedule in Dubai. After almost four weeks of the shoot, the first schedule was wrapped up the other day.

The film's music director Thaman took on social media to reveal the news. He tweeted, "Happy & Excited tat Our #Superstar @urstrulyMahesh gaaru, @ParasuramPetla, Team #SarkaruVaariPaata Wrapped up the First Mighty Schedule Super Successfully. My Gratitude to Our Producers @MythriOfficial @GMBents @14ReelsPlus. For the efforts taken at this Covid Hour. Godbless."

Happy & Excited tat Our #Superstar @urstrulyMahesh gaaru @ParasuramPetla Team #SarkaruVaariPaata Wrapped up the First Mighty Schedule Super Successfully 🖤

My Gratitude to Our Producers @MythriOfficial @GMBents @14ReelsPlus Fr the efforts taken at this Covid Hour 🤎



Godbless ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H0TGgfKjlo — thaman S (@MusicThaman) February 22, 2021

It is being heard that the next schedule will soon begin in Goa. Directed by Parasuram Petla, Sarkaru Vaari Paata features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. It is being produced jointly by 14 Reels Plus, Mythri Movie Makers and GMB Entertainments. The film is slated for a Sankranthi 2022 release.