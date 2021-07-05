Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Shoot to resume this month

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. Being directed by Parasuram, Keerthy Suresh is playing the female lead in the movie. The makers are now all set to resume the second shooting schedule of the film very soon.



Rumors are rife that Mahesh Babu will join the sets of the 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' on the 16th of this month. Some crucial sequences featuring Mahesh and other lead cast will be shot in this schedule. Arjun is playing the main antagonist in this movie which is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with 14 Reels Entertainments banner.



Thaman is the film's music director and he is working on the compositions too. Already, he finished a couple of tunes. The film unit will soon make an official announcement on the film's resumption. More details are awaited.

