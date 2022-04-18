Sarkaru Vaari Paata: The Last Song Of The Movie Is Being Shot

A few days ago, the makers of Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' announced that the shooting of the movie is almost completed as just a song is left! Off late, director Parasuram shared a few BTS pics from the sets today and showcased the fun moments of the last song shooting…

Along with sharing the pics, he also wrote, "From the sets today, Had a blast shooting for this song...Can't wait for you all to witness it in theatres on May 12th #SarkaruVaariPaata #SVPOnMay12 Super @urstrulyMahesh @KeerthyOfficial @MusicThaman @MythriOfficial @GMBents @14ReelsPlus @saregamasouth".

In the first pic, director Parasuram is seen along with dance master Shekar… The second one showcases Mahesh Babu's leg and the third one showcased the director checking out the screen after the scene!

Speaking about the details of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie, it is being directed by young filmmaker Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banner. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the lead actress in the movie. Even Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are roped in to play pivotal roles in this film. Ace music director S S Thaman is scoring the songs for this movie while PS Vinod will handle cinematography. Editing is being done by Marthand K Venkatesh. With this movie, Mahesh Babu and SS Thaman are re-uniting after seven years.

Thus Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2022 in the theatres!