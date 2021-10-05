  • Menu
Sarkaru Vaari Paata to postpone its release?

Highlights

January is always the month of box office war, our movie lords will confirm the slots much in advance so as to avoid same day releases. Tollywood biggies already started their fight with announcements like "Bheemla Nayak," "F3" and "RRR."

An interesting buzz is now being heard in film circles that Mahesh Babu who was earlier interested on releasing his "Sarkaaru Vaari Paata" for Sankranthi has now change of plans. Actually, the Parasuram directorial was supposed to hit cinemas on January 13th, but the recent announcements made it to postpone as summer 2022 release.

Big films clashing at the box office will always give a kick and recently Mahesh enjoyed it when "Ala Vaikuntapuramlo" and "Sarileru Neekevvaru" had a clash. Both the films did well at box-office and gained huge profits.

