Satya Dev Is Roped In To Play A Prominent Role In Chiranjeevi's Godfather Movie

At present we are all eagerly awaiting for the release of Tollywood's ace actor Chiranjeevi's Acharya movie. As the movie is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, the makers are still promoting the movie through social media to up the hype. Well, on this special occasion, Megastar also made another surprising announcement regarding his next movie Godfather and treated all his fans. Young actor Satya Dev who works hard to best fill the bill is now roped in to essay a prominent role in this movie.

Both Satya Dev and Chiranjeevi confirmed this news through their Twitter pages and also shared a beautiful pic!

Satya Dev shared a memorable pic with Chiranjeevi and expressed his happiness for being part of Godfather movie. He wrote, "అన్నయ్యా, నటనలో జీవితంలో మాలాంటి ఎందరికో ఆచార్య మీరు. అభిమానిగా గుండెల్లో చిరకాలం తలిచేది మీ పేరునే. మిమ్మల్ని చూసే నటుడిగా మారాను. ఈరోజు ఆచార్య సినిమాలో కాసేపైనా మీతోపాటూ కనిపించే అదృష్టం కలిగింది.మీ కష్టం, క్రమశిక్షణ దగ్గర నుంచి చూసి నేర్చుకునే అవకాశం దక్కింది. @KChiruTweets. Love you forever".

Even Chiranjeevi also thanked Satya Dev for his love and shared the same pic jotting down, "డియర్ @ActorSatyaDev..Thank you. నీలాంటి చక్కని నటుడు నా అభిమాని కావడం చాలా సంతోషం.. #Acharya లో తక్కువ నిడివి పాత్రలో అయినా నువ్వు కనిపించడం నాకు ఆనందం..#Godfather సినిమాలో నా అభిమాని నాకు ఎదురు నిలబడే పూర్తి స్థాయి పాత్రలో నటించడం నాకు గర్వకారణం..So proud of you. God bless!"

Ace director Mohan Raja is helming this movie and he is is making his come back to Tollywood after almost 2 decades with this movie and is confident of turning this remake of the Lucifer movie into a blockbuster one. It is being produced by R. B. Choudary, N. V. Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners.

Godfather movie is the remake of the Malayalam political thriller Lucifer. Chiru will essay the politician role while Nayanthara will be seen as his sister. Salman Khan will step into the shoes of Prithviraj in this movie. Godfather movie is produced by Konidela Production Company in association with Super Good Films. Ace music director SS Thaman is scoring the tunes for this movie.

Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Acharya movie which is directed by Koratala Siva. It will be released on 29th April, 2022 in the theatres!