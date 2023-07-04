Satya Dev, Kranthi Bala, Abhishek Nama, Shri Abhishek Pictures’ Garuda Chapter-1 First Look Unleashed

Young hero Satya Dev is known for his flexibility in doing a wide range of movies of different genres. He has signed a first-of-its-kind action thriller with a huge set-up. First-timer Kranthi Bala will be wielding the megaphone for the movie to be produced by passionate filmmaker Abhishek Nama, while Devansh Nama will present it under the banner of Shri Abhishek Pictures. This will be the next project after Devil for the production house.

The title of his new movie has been announced today, marking Satya Dev’s birthday. A striking title , is locked for the movie. The makers have also unveiled the first-look poster of the movie.

Lungi-clad Satya Dev is seen carrying a girl on his back, while standing on the stairs in a forest with a lighted wisp in one hand and an axe in another hand. There is a dog standing behind him. The trees are set on fire and Satya Dev looks intense in the poster. Kranthi Bala penned a unique and powerful script to present Satya Dev in a never-seen-before avatar and action-packed character.

Garuda which will be mounted on a massive scale is going to be the highest-budgeted movie for Satya Dev. The movie will have some leading technicians handling different crafts.

Soundar Rajan S will crank the camera, while the talented composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar will helm the music department. Gandhi Nadikudikar is the Production Designer, whereas Amar Reddy Kudumula will take care of editing. Mohit Rawlyani is the executive producer and Potini Vasu is the CEO.

More details are awaited.

Cast: Satya Dev

Technical Crew:

Presents: Devansh Nama

Banner: Shri Abhishek Pictures

Producer: Abhishek Nama

Director: Kranthi Bala

CEO: Potini Vasu

DOP: Soundar Rajan.S

Music: Harshavardhan Rameshwar

Production Designer: Gandhi Nadikudikar

Editor: Amar Reddy Kudumula

Executive Producer: Mohit Rawlyani

PRO: Vamsi Shekar

Posters: Kanni Studio