‘Satyabhama’ Box Office Collections: Kajal Aggarwal Starrer Earns Rs. 1.3 Crores in First Three Days
Kajal Aggarwal's 'Satyabhama' disappoints at the box office, collecting Rs. 1.3 crores in its opening weekend, despite extensive promotions.
The much-anticipated release of Tollywood's latest offering, ‘Satyabhama,’ starring the talented Kajal Aggarwal, hit the screens last Friday, June 7. The police drama, directed by Suman Chikkala, garnered a mixed bag of reviews from critics and audiences alike. Despite extensive pre-release promotions and high expectations, the film's box office performance over its opening weekend fell short of projections.
According to trade sources, ‘Satyabhama’ managed to accumulate a net collection of Rs. 1.3 crore over its first weekend in India. While the film opened to a modest Rs. 0.4 crore on its debut day, subsequent days saw only marginal improvements, with Rs. 0.46 crore on Saturday and Rs. 0.49 crore on Sunday. With these figures, the film's total earnings over the initial three days amounted to Rs. 1.3 crores, indicating a lukewarm response from the audience.
In ‘Satyabhama,’ Kajal Aggarwal portrays the role of ACP Satyabhama, tasked with investigating the brutal murder of a young woman named Hasina, allegedly at the hands of her husband Yadu. As the story unfolds, Satyabhama delves deeper into the case, uncovering hidden truths surrounding Hasina's death and the mysterious disappearance of her brother Iqbal. Along the way, she encounters unexpected twists and turns, including the involvement of Vijay, Neha, and even the son of a prominent MP, Rishi.
Kajal Aggarwal's portrayal of a strong and determined police officer has been applauded by Telugu audiences, who have lauded her performance in ‘Satyabhama.’ Director Suman Chikkala's choice of narrative direction, coupled with intriguing plot twists and emotional depth, has garnered praise from many quarters. However, some critics have pointed out shortcomings, including overly calculated characterizations and a lack of clarity in presenting various story elements on screen.