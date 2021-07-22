Satyadev Kancharana returns for Locked 2

100% Telugu streaming platform aha's blockbuster survival thriller series Locked is returning for a second season. Satyadev Kancharana will step into the shoes of Dr Anand, a famous neurosurgeon adept at solving the most complex of medical cases, who hides a dark secret from the world that could destroy his reputation. Pradeep Deva Kumar, director of the first season, will also wield the megaphone for the second instalment as well. Locked 2 will offer bigger, better thrills for audiences. The show is set to go on floors shortly.

Locked, in its first season, unfolds over a mysterious night where three small-time burglars enter Dr Anand's residence and discover the murky side to his life. Many people enter the house over time and the night only gets deadlier by the minute with a series of murders. The show starring Satyadev, Samyuktha Hegde, Keshav Deepak, Sri Lakshmi and Bindu Chandramouli left the viewers gasping for breath with several twists and turns. In terms of scale, vision and concept, Locked 2 is expected to be a spine-chilling season that'll redefine storytelling standards in the Telugu digital space.