Second Pre-Look Of Allu Sirish's 6th Movie Is All Romantic!

Well, after facing 5 debacles at the box office, Allu Sirish is all determined to bag a blockbuster this time. He is creating noise on social media with his pre-look posters and is making all his fans and netizens eagerly await for the release of the first look poster. Just a couple of days back we have witnessed a romantic pre-look poster of Sirish and Anu Emmanuel and now, he once again released the second pre-look poster and made all the netizens go aww with another romantic poster.



Allu Sirish shared the second pre-look poster on his Twitter page and is all excited to reveal the first look poster.

In this poster, Sirish and Anu Emmanuel are seen in a cosy pose on the bed. Although faces are not revealed it is all romantic! Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Here's our second prelook. Excited to share the title & first look our film tomorrow at 11am. #sirish6 @GA2Official @ItsAnuEmmanuel #rakeshsashii".



The first look poster of this romantic tale is going to be unveiled on 30th May, 2021 @ 11 AM.



Being tentatively titled as Sirish6, the movie is being directed by Rakesh Sashii and is produced by Allu Aravind under the GA2 Pictures banner.

Take a look at the first pre-look poster too…

In this poster, both are seen kissing and that too are seen from a damp mirror view.



According to the sources, Allu Sirish has undergone a complete body transformation for this movie. He spent hours together in the gym to own that toned and chiselled body. He was last seen on the big screens with ABCD movie and that too two years back. So, Allu Sirish is desperately waiting to bag a hit.

