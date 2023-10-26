Second single from Tharun Bhascker’s ‘Keeda Kola’ is catchy

Young and talented director Tharun Bhascker Dasyam, who delivered blockbuster hits with his first two films, is coming up with his third film, the unique crime comedy “Keeda Cola.” The trailer of this film presented by hero Rana Daggubati has raised the expectations of the film.

Keeda Kola's musical promotions started on a chart buster note after receiving a terrific response to the first single “Dipiri Dipiri” song. The makers have now released the second single “Kayyala Chindata” song from the film which is composed by Vivek Sagar.

Vivek Sagar has composed the song as a high energy and racing number redefining the masses. The mass vibrance in the song is outstanding. The lyrics given by Niklesh Sunkoji are unique and catchy. Hemachandra's voice brings more mass punch to the song. All in all, this song has raised more curiosity about “Keeda Cola.”

This film is being made as ‘Production No 1’ under the VG Cinema banner and is being produced by K Vivek Sudhanshu, Saikrishna Gadwal, Srinivas Kaushik and Sripad. ‘Keeda Cola’ will release worldwide on November 3.