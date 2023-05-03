Live
Senior Actor Sarath Babu Death News Is Fake; His Sister Gives An Official Statement…
It is all known that Tollywood’s senior actor Sarath Babu is undergoing treatment at AIG Hospital, Hyderabad. But suddenly his death news started spreading widely on social media. Even ace actress Khushbu Sundar also dropped the condolence message on her Twitter page. But Sarath Babu’s sister dropped an official statement stating that he is all fine and is now shifted to normal room too.
PR Vamsi Kaka confirmed this news and also shared the official statement of Sarath Babu’s sister… Take a look!
His post reads, “*శరత్ బాబు హెల్త్ పై ఆయన సోదరి ఇచ్చిన సమాచారం .* సోషల్ మీడియా లో శరత్ బాబు గారి గురించి వచ్చే వార్తలు అన్ని తప్పుగా వస్తున్నాయి.. శరత్ బాబు కొంచెం రికవరీ అయ్యి, రూమ్ షిఫ్ట్ చేయడం జరిగింది.. తొందరలోనే శరత్ బాబు గారు పూర్తిగా కోలుకొని మీడియాతో మాట్లాడుతారు అని ఆశిస్తున్నాను....*సోషల్ మీడియాలో వచ్చిన వార్తలు ఏవి నమ్మవద్దు అని నా విజ్ఞప్తి*”
According to the sources, veteran actor Sarath Babu was first joined in Chennai’s private hospital and later shifted to AIG hospital, Hyderabad for better treatment. His sister also clarified that after recovering Sarath Babu will also speak to the media.