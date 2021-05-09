Sequel for Jathi Ratnalu is all set to start

The biggest blockbuster of the year "Jathi Rathnalu" is all set to have a sequel. According to buzz, producer Nag Ashwin and director Anudeep KV have almost finalized it.

The second part, titled "Jathi Ratnalu-2", will be based in the US. The sequel will see the reunion of Naveen Polishetty, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Priyadarshi. To be made as an absurd comedy, it will be about what the triad face in the US in unforeseen circumstances.

In the March blockbuster, after redeeming themselves in an attempt to murder case, the triad return to Jogipet and make peace with the small-town life. It will be interesting to see why they move to the US in the sequel.

Will it be a thematic sequel or a continuation of the story in the first part? Nothing is known as of now. But expectations from it will be huge for sure. The first part earned a share of more than 40 Cr.