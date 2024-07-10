  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Shalini Pandey breaks traditional girl image

Shalini Pandey breaks traditional girl image
x
Highlights

Shalini Pandey, known for her traditional roles in sarees and salwar suits, is making waves with a bold and sizzling new look

Shalini Pandey, known for her traditional roles in sarees and salwar suits, is making waves with a bold and sizzling new look. The actress, who has charmed audiences with her performances, is now setting social media on fire with her striking fashion statement.

In her latest photoshoot, Shalini is styled in a crisp white oversized shirt, strategically unbuttoned to reveal a glimpse of a black bikini underneath. This daring combination exudes effortless confidence and sophistication. Adding a touch of playful whimsy, she pairs the outfit with white socks, creating a unique and eye-catching ensemble.

The real showstopper, however, is Shalini’s radiant smile, accentuated by her irresistible dimple. Her glowing complexion and confident demeanor showcase a fierce and fashionable new vibe that fans are loving.

Shalini Pandey’s transformation from her on-screen traditional attire to this contemporary and edgy look is a refreshing change, highlighting her versatility and boldness in embracing new styles. This latest appearance has not only captivated her fans but also solidified her status as a fashion icon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X