Shankar reveals the reason behind choosing Ram Charan for ‘Game Changer’

Global star Ram Charan is all set to captivate audiences with his role in the highly anticipated film Game Changer, directed by the legendary S. Shankar. With immense excitement surrounding the film, Ram Charan's portrayal in an intriguing new avatar has raised expectations to new heights.

In a recent reveal, director Shankar shared the behind-the-scenes story of Ram Charan's casting in the film. He stated that the decision to cast Ram Charan was made even before the release of his blockbuster RRR. "Dil Raju felt Ram Charan would be perfect for the role, and I agreed. Some of my stories are universal themes, making them suitable for any big hero, and Ram Charan was a great fit," Shankar said.

Shankar also praised Ram Charan's acting skills, emphasizing his ability to control and unleash power on screen. "He has the ability to give in-depth performances with a strong screen presence, handling any scene beautifully," he added.

In Game Changer, Ram Charan will be seen as an IAS officer determined to clean up the corrupt political system. The teaser showcases his various looks and hints at high-octane action sequences intertwined with political drama. Alongside Ram Charan, the film stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Anjali, and others.

With music by Thaman and cinematography by S. Thirunavukkarasu, Game Changer promises to be a visual and musical spectacle. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, the film will release worldwide on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.