Shankar’s daughter Aditi Shankar set to debut in Tollywood

Director Shankar is currently trending after the teaser of his highly anticipated film “Gamechanger” starring Ram Charan created a buzz among fans. While Shankar is making his straight debut in Telugu with this film, his daughter, Aditi Shankar, is also set to enter the Telugu cinema industry.









Aditi will be seen in the upcoming film “Bhairavam,” which is a remake of the Tamil hit “Garudan.” The film features an ensemble cast including Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj, and Nara Rohith in pivotal roles. Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala of "Nandhi" fame, “Bhairavam” is being produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner.





The makers recently unveiled Aditi Shankar’s first look from the film, introducing her character as Vennela with the tagline “Allari Pilla.” In the poster, Aditi is seen in a traditional avatar, dressed in a saree while riding a moped with milk cans, hinting at her role as a charming village girl. Reports suggest that Aditi will be paired opposite Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in the film.





With high expectations surrounding both Shankar’s “Gamechanger” and Aditi’s debut in “Bhairavam,” the father-daughter duo is set to make a significant mark in the Telugu film industry. The film's unique storyline and impressive cast have already generated excitement among fans, making it one of the eagerly awaited releases in the coming months.











