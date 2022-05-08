Sharwanand And Amala Akkineni Extend Mother's Day Wishes On This Special Day…

Today being the special Mother's Day, most of the Bollywood and Tollywood actors are treating their fans by sharing beautiful pics of their mothers and are also penning sweet notes by showering love on them. Righ from Chiranjeevi to Amala Akkineni, most of them made the day for their fans sharing beautiful memories on their social media pages. Well, Sharwanand also turned the day into a more special one by sharing a glimpse of soulful 'Amma…" song from his upcoming movie Oke Oka Jeevitham…



The song is all beautiful and made us go teary-eyed!

Oke Oka Jeevitham movie is directed by debutant filmmaker Shree Karthick and is produced by SP Prakash Babu and SP Prabhu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner. Ritu Varma will be seen as the lead actress and even Amala Akkineni will also be part of this interesting project. Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi are also roped in to play important roles in this movie. The title of this movie is picked from Manchu Manoj's song from Mr. Nookayya (2012) film. Even Nassar, Jayaditya Kang and Ravi Raghavendra are also part of this movie. Another interesting point about this movie is, Amala Akkineni will make her come back to the Tamil movie after 30 long years as it is being made in Kollywood too with the tile Kanam.

Casting details of this bilingual movie:

• Sharwanand

• Ritu Varma

• Amala Akkineni

• Nassar

• Ravi Raghavendra

• Yog Japee

• Jayaditya Kang

• Nithyaraj

• Hitesh

Telugu cast

• Priyadarshi Pulikonda

• Vennela Kishore

• Ali

• Madhunandan

Tamil cast

• Sathish

• Ramesh Thilak

• M. S. Bhaskar

• Vaiyapuri

Well, Amala also penned a sweet note on her mother and shared a beautiful pic on her Instagram page…

Amala's childhood pic is so beautiful and she is seen posing to cams with her mother. She also wrote, "For Meitim Connolly -

You showed me not to fear. You demonstrated how to care. You pushed me to express myself and dance when the music played. You set me free to think and challenge the norm. You made sure I could walk tall on my own with your quiet, unassuming words. You supported everything I have done and loved me unconditionally, Mom. You debate with me and poke fun when I think I am the one 😅. How blessed am I to have you with me, to see you every day and fill my cup with love at your side. Mother dear, I love you and will care for you till you need me. Never fear. Live life to its fullest; Nag and I are here.

Wishing all mothers a very happy mothers day. #mothersday #mothersday2022".

Happy Mother's Day…