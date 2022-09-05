Sharwanand And Raashi Khanna Team Up For A Political Drama

Tollywood's ace actor Sharwanand is all busy with a handful of movies. He is all known for his unique selections and this makes his movies create hype on social media. His latest movie 'Oke Oka Jeevitham' which deals with the time machine concept is all set to hit the theatres in a couple of days. Today, he launched his new movie which is tentatively titled as 'Sharwanand 33' and the makers also organised a small pooja ceremony on this special occasion. Glam doll Raashii Khanna is roped in as the lead actress and she will be sharing the screen space for the first time with Sharwanand.

Both the lead actors Sharwanand and Raashii Khanna shared the event pics on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Ace director Trivikram Srinivas is seen clapping the board for the first shot while the next pic showcases the lead actors with Sudheer Varma, Trivikram and other crew of the new movie!

Here are a few more pics from the launch event…

The makers also shared the launch event video and wrote, "#Sharwanand33 Kicks off with an auspicious pooja ceremony by #Trivikram garu Watch Full Video Here https://youtu.be/PyQCjVU-nJw @ImSharwanand @RaashiiKhanna_ #KrishnaChaitanya @vishwaprasadtg @vivekkuchibotla @peoplemediafcy".

The video showcases glimpses of the launch event… Directors Trivikram Srinivas, Sudheer Varma, Hanu Raghavapudi and Maruthi graced the event as special guests and wished the whole team on this special occasion. Raashii Khanna looked classy in the green chikankari salwar while Sharwanand looked cool in casual attire. He also worked hard for almost 6 months to own a toned body and is all set to look complexly different in this political subject.

Sharwanand 33 movie is going to be helmed by Krishna Chaitanya and reportedly, he penned a powerful script for this movie. The movie will be produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner. It has Priyamani in the prominent role while Yuvan Shankar Raja will tune the songs.

Krishna Chaitanya's powerful script will be showcasing Sharwanand in an intense character. Raashi Khanna is the leading lady, while Priyamani will be seen in a vital role movie. The film also stars some noted actors in other important roles.

A well-known technical team will be handling different crafts of the movie. While Yuvan Shankar Raja will be scoring the music and Jimshi Khalid will handle cinematography respectively. Jayashree is the production designer, while Vittal is the art director."