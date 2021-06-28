Sharwanand Unveils The First Look Of His 30th Movie Oke Oka Jeevitham

Tollywood's young hero Sharwanand is all known for his unique concepts. He never compromises with the subject and always picks a conceptualized one rather than the regular commercial ones. Be it Jaanu, Maha Samudram or Sreekaram, all these belong to the same category!

Off late, he unveiled the first look poster of his 30th movie Oke Oka Jeevitham and raised the expectations on the movie just with one poster. He shared the first look on his Twitter page and treated his fans with an update about his new movie. Take a look!

In this wowsome animated poster, he is seen from back holding a guitar. Along with the ring road, the poster also showcases digitalized life of a city to one side and normal greenery-filled village life to the other side.

This poster looks quite interesting and shows two different shades of a city and a village in a single animated pic! Well, Sharwanand also raised the expectations bar and created noise on social media. Well, we need to wait and watch to know whether he will be seen as a guitarist in this movie or not.



Oke Oka Jeevitham movie is directed by Shree Karthick and is produced by the Dream Warrior Pictures banner. Ritu Varma will be seen as the lead actress and even Amala Akkineni will also be part of this interesting project. Vennela Kishore is also roped in to play an important role.



On the whole, not only with the first look poster, Sharwanand created a buzz with the casting details also! Hope more details about this movie will be out soon!



Presently Sharwanand's Maha Samudram movie is all set to hit the theatres soon which has Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anu Emmanuel and Jagapathi Babu in other important roles.