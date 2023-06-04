  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Sharwanand Weds Rakshita In A Grand Ceremony At Leela Palace In Jaipur

Sharwanand Weds Rakshita In A Grand Ceremony At Leela Palace In Jaipur
x

Sharwanand Weds Rakshita In A Grand Ceremony At Leela Palace In Jaipur

Highlights

Hero Sharwanand and Rakshita are married. Sharwa tied the knot with Rakshita at The Leela Palace in Jaipur in a grand ceremony

Hero Sharwanand and Rakshita are married. Sharwa tied the knot with Rakshita at The Leela Palace in Jaipur in a grand ceremony. The festivities began two days prior with Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi event on June 2nd, followed by the ‘Pellikoduku’ event yesterday at Vikram Aditya Ballroom at the Leela Palace in Jaipur.

Mega Power Star Ram Charan, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, UV Creations Vamshi & Vikram, Ashish, Harshith, Hanshitha from Dil Raju’s family, and many others graced the occasion.

Sharwanand and Rakshita looked lovely together in their wedding outfits. While Sharwanand opted for cream pink sherwani with jewelry, Rakshita wore a silver cream color saree.

The wedding reception of Sharwanand and Rakshita will be organized in Hyderabad on June 9th.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X