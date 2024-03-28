Sharwanand’s ‘Manamey’ starts musical journey with a foot-tapping song

In a blend of style and anticipation, the first look poster of Sharwanand's landmark 35th film, "Manamey," has been unveiled, sparking curiosity among fans. Directed by the talented Sriram Adittya and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, the movie promises a unique cinematic experience. With Krithi Shetty as the female lead, alongside a stellar cast, the project holds considerable promise.

Adding to the excitement, the makers initiated the musical journey with the release of the film's first single, "Ika Na Maate." Composed and sung by the acclaimed Hesham Abdul Wahab, known for his recent blockbuster albums "Kushi" and "Hi Nanna," the song taps into the pulse of today's youth. With electronic beats and catchy lyrics penned by Krishna Chaitanya, the track celebrates the essence of being single, resonating with the young audience.

Captured against the picturesque backdrop of London, the song's music video showcases Sharwanand's graceful and stylish moves, choreographed by Shrasti Verma. Vishnu Sharma and Gnana Shekar VS's stunning cinematography adds to the visual allure, while Sharwa's trendy styling elevates the overall appeal. The song's energetic vibe and infectious hook step are expected to make it a favorite among fans.

Director Sriram Adittya's discerning taste in music is evident as "Ika Na Maate" sets the tone for the film's musical promotions. The production design, coupled with Sharwanand's never-before-seen stylish avatar, promises a grand cinematic experience. Additionally, the presence of child artist Vikram Adittya in a pivotal role adds depth to the narrative.

With popular technician Prawin Pudi as the editor and Jonny Shaik as the art director, "Manamey" boasts of a talented crew behind the scenes. The dialogues penned by Arjun Carthyk, Tagore, and Venky further enhance the film's appeal.

As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await the announcement of the film's release date, eager to witness Sharwanand's captivating performance and the magic of "Manamey" unfold on the big screen.
















