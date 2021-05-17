Shilpa Shetty as Mahesh Babu's aunt!

Superstar Mahesh Babu and star director Trivikram Srinivas are currently working hard on an exciting film. The film will be the third one in their combination. There are a lot of rumors doing rounds in the media, ever since the film's announcement came up on social media. Interestingly, we came to know that Shilpa Shetty will be doing a role in the film.

As per the speculations, Shilpa Shetty will be seen as Mahesh Babu's aunt in the film. Trivikram pens family dramas very well and he makes sure to have strong female characters, with popular actors playing them. Even for this film, Trivikram wants to bring Shilpa Shetty back to Telugu after a long time.

As of now, there is no clarity on when the project will hit the floors. A formal confirmation on the same is expected to come out soon.