Shiva Nirvana opts for Naga Chaitanya in his next?

Vijay Deverakonda and Shiva Nirvana were supposed to team up for a project, which was to be produced on Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Sometime back, there were speculations that Vijay was not showing a keen interest in the project as he was looking for a pan-India story, while Shiva Nirvana wrote a simple Telugu film with loads of entertainment.

In fact, at one point, there were even rumours that the project was shelved. However, the film maker Shiva had rubbished those rumours and clarified that his film with Vijay is very much on and that the shooting will commence later this year.

But, the latest grapevine in Tollywood is that the Vijay Deverakonda-Shiva Nirvana project is indeed not happening anymore. Apparently, the director has decided to replace Vijay with his "Majili" hero Naga Chaitanya.

There is also talk that Shiva recently met Chaitanya and narrated the script. Shiva Nirvana's recent outing 'Tuck Jagadish' couldn't gain audience attention for its age-old family drama and emotions.

The official announcement on Shiva-Chay project is yet to be released by film unit.