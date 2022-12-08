Shivani Rajasekhar And Rahul Vijay’s ‘Vidya Vasula Aham’ Movie Is Also In For Pongal Festival

The coming Pongal season is going to be a blockbuster one as biggies Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi, Vijay and Ajith already locked the release dates of their upcoming movies. Anyway, it's common that a few small movies always try their luck and don't miss the chance to create noise during the festive holidays. So, to cash this season, even Shivani Rajsekhar and Rahul Vijay are coming up with their cute 'Ego' story 'Vidya Vasula Aham'. Off late, they shared the small promo and announced their festive arrival on social media.



Along with sharing the promo, they also wrote, "Let's get ready for the fun filled EGO clashes between Vi & Va this Sankranthi!సంక్రాంతికి అల్లుడే కాదు... కూతురు కూడా వస్తుంది! #VVAFilm #Vidyavasulaaham".

The promo is all interesting as it showcased the wedding card and also made us witness a small glimpse of their ego story as Vidya is seen making Vijay to press her legs.

Even the caption 'A Long Long Ego Story' is also amazing and raised the expectations on the movie. It is directed by Manikanth Gelli and is bankrolled by the Eternity Entertainment banner.

Shivani recently bagged a blockbuster with 'Aha Na Pellanta' web series…