Shivathmika Showcases Flair For Comfy-cute Fashion

Shivathmika Rajashekar recently shared a relaxed yet stylish photo on Instagram, showcasing her flair for comfy-cute fashion. In the snapshot, she is seen sporting a simple white tank top layered with an open blue shirt. Her hair tied up in a chic bun adds to the casual charm of her look.

Accompanying the photo is a playful caption that reads, “Just my type,” suggesting her preference for comfortable attire. Fans flooded the comments section with admiration for her effortless style. Shivathmika’s post serves as a delightful reminder that a laid-back approach to fashion can also be incredibly striking.







