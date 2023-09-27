Shobu Yarlagadda responds on the wax statue of Prabhas in Chamundeshwari Celebrity Wax Museum in Mysore

After Bahubali franchise, Prabhas requires no introduction to global cinema enthusiasts, the film achieved a monumental success in the actor’s career, thanks to the masterful storyteller SS Rajamouli.



However, there’s a matter of concern regarding a wax statue of Prabhas as Mahendra Baahubali located in the Chamundeshwari Celebrity Wax Museum in Mysore. Although it has been on display for several months, it gained recent viral attention.

Shobu Yarlagadda, the producer of the “Baahubali” franchise, has expressed his dissatisfaction with this wax figure, citing that it was crafted without official permission or prior knowledge. He took to his social media account and posted, “This is not an officially licensed work and was created without our consent. We will be taking immediate steps to have it removed.”

After getting into limelight, there were many trolls circulating on the statue. Some netizens comment that, “Can anyone recognise Prabhas in that?”

The other netizen made his comment that, “It’s David Warner statue in ‘Bahubali’ attire.”

As of now, there has been no response from the museum management, leaving us in anticipation of Shobu Yarlagadda’s potential actions in this matter.

https://x.com/Shobu_/status/1706321177222713588?s=20