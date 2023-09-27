Live
- Telangana HC upholds single judge’s order cancelling Group-1 prelims
- S&P Global India recognised as one of India’s ‘Top 10 Workplaces for Women in 2023’
- UP to get one crore vaccine for lumpy skin disease
- There is no question of leaving a secular stance: HDD
- Google launches earthquake alert system in India for android smartphone users
- Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee launch WhatsApp channel
- Delhi High Court quashes sexual harassment case, directs accused to contribute to girls shelter home
- Rahul shares video of interaction with porters, flags 'record unemployment', 'back-breaking' inflation
- Smart classes begin for prisoners in Meerut jail
- Chandrababu's SLP petition is likely to heard next week as SC judge refuses to hear
Just In
Shobu Yarlagadda responds on the wax statue of Prabhas in Chamundeshwari Celebrity Wax Museum in Mysore
After Bahubali franchise, Prabhas requires no introduction to global cinema enthusiasts, the film achieved a monumental success in the actor’s career, thanks to the masterful storyteller SS Rajamouli.
After Bahubali franchise, Prabhas requires no introduction to global cinema enthusiasts, the film achieved a monumental success in the actor’s career, thanks to the masterful storyteller SS Rajamouli.
However, there’s a matter of concern regarding a wax statue of Prabhas as Mahendra Baahubali located in the Chamundeshwari Celebrity Wax Museum in Mysore. Although it has been on display for several months, it gained recent viral attention.
Shobu Yarlagadda, the producer of the “Baahubali” franchise, has expressed his dissatisfaction with this wax figure, citing that it was crafted without official permission or prior knowledge. He took to his social media account and posted, “This is not an officially licensed work and was created without our consent. We will be taking immediate steps to have it removed.”
After getting into limelight, there were many trolls circulating on the statue. Some netizens comment that, “Can anyone recognise Prabhas in that?”
The other netizen made his comment that, “It’s David Warner statue in ‘Bahubali’ attire.”
As of now, there has been no response from the museum management, leaving us in anticipation of Shobu Yarlagadda’s potential actions in this matter.
https://x.com/Shobu_/status/1706321177222713588?s=20