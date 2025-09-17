Shriya Saran carries floral glam with ease

Actress Shriya Saran, best remembered for her unforgettable roles in blockbusters like Chatrapati and Shivaji, is once again back in the spotlight. While this time she may not be playing the leading lady, Shriya has taken on a supportive role in the recently released hit Mirai, starring Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj.

Currently busy with the film’s promotions, Shriya has been turning heads with her graceful style. The actress shared glimpses from her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, where she was joined by co-stars Teja Sajja, Jagapathi Babu, and Ritika Nayak.

Shriya looked radiant in a yellow off-shoulder floral dress, paired with elegant pearl earrings. The outfit, with its playful twirl-worthy design, added both charm and boldness to her look. Her confident styling and effortless glam made her the highlight of the show, with many fans calling her the “dominating girl” of the evening.

Known for carrying any look with ease, Shriya once again proved why she continues to be a fashion icon. Fans weren’t surprised by her stunning appearance, as her knack for blending beauty with sophistication has been one of her trademarks throughout her career.

With Mirai marking a strong comeback for her, audiences are now curious to see what projects Shriya will take up next. Her timeless charm and magnetic screen presence ensure that she remains one of the most loved faces in Indian cinema.