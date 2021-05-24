Shruti Haasan Opens Up About Her Parents Kamal Haasan And Sarika's Divorce

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Shruti Haasan is an avid social media user. She keeps on treating her fans with frequent posts and also shares her pics. Off late she spoke to the media about her parents' divorce.

Shruti's parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika were married in 1988 and were separated in 2004. Well, Shruti was a teenager when her parents were moved away from each other.



She started off by saying, "I was just excited for them (her parents) to live their own lives. I was glad they separated as I do not think two people who are not getting along, should get along for some reason. They continue to be wonderful parents. I am particularly close to my dad. My mum is doing well and is a part of our lives as well. It actually panned out for the best".



She added, "They are both uniquely wonderful and beautiful people. They were not that beautiful together anymore. That does not take away their individual beauty as human beings. When they separated, I was very young, and it was very simple, they were happier apart than they were together".



Shruti also recently shared her experience about the deadly Tauktae cyclone… "The storm is never-ending. My windows may fly off. It's very scary. Thank God this didn't happen last lockdown, when I was alone".



Speaking about Shruti Hassan's work front, she was last seen in Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab movie. Now, she will be part of Pan Indian star Prabhas's next movie Salaar. As KGF fame Prashant Neel is helming this project, definitely it is going to be a high-budget movie holding the nerves of the audience with an edge-of-the-seat subject. The 'Saalar' movie will be bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. Kannada actor Madhu Guruswamy will essay the role of antagonist. This movie also marks the fourth collaboration of cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and director Prashant Neel.