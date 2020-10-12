Shruti Hassan Says She Learnt A Lot About Life And People During Lockdown Period

Tollywood's multi-talented actress Shruti Hassan spent all her time alone in the lockdown period. From cooking to singing, this Gabbar Singh spent all her time in her house giving space to her hobbies like cooking and painting…

She is also treating her fans with awesome posts and is staying active in social media. Off late, this 'Krack' actress has dropped a pretty pic and doled out that, she learnt a lot from this year about her life and people.





In this pic, Shruti looked pretty draping a black shimmery saree and posed with a cosy appeal. Her funky silver bracelets, earrings and golden brown eyes gave her a natty look. Besides this pic, Shruti has penned a few words about this year and doled out, she learnt a lot of things about life and people… She wrote, "Looking back - sorry 2019 I didn't mean to hate on you lol wow this year is almost done ! Learned a 💩 load about life and people and humanities strengths and weaknesses this year - also learned what a natural loner I am and how much I value the people that truly count. I learned about art and the love it gives me in a whole new way and I learned to love in a whole new way. It's strange to say this In a dark time - but this is exactly where we were meant to be and the reasons don't matter as much as growth and evolution does 💫 #pensive #octoberfever #almostdone".

Coming to her work front, she was away from movies for a while but now, she will be back to the big screens with Ravi Teja's 'Krack' movie. This movie is directed by Gopichand Malineni and bankrolled by B. Madhu under Saraswathi Films Division banner. Along with Ravi Teja and Shruti Hassan even Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani and Ali Basha will be seen in prominent roles in this cop drama.