Shweta Basu Prasad did her make-up for 'Comedy Couple'

Actress Shweta Basu Prasad did her make-up for the film, Comedy Couple, and says the process is like painting.

"I do my make up always, since the last few years now. I do my own makeup, because I understand what my character requires and also I enjoy my own make up. It's like painting," said Shweta.

"I learnt from nobody, (I am) self taught," she added.

Shweta along with actor Saqib Saleem resumed shooting for the film in Delhi and Gurgaon, amid safety measures.

Directed by Nachiket Samant, the film is a com-rom based in Gurgaon and is set against the backdrop of the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene in the city. Based on a story by Bikas Mishra, the film has screenplay by Raghav Kakkar and Kashyap Kapoor. It will drop on Zee5 soon.