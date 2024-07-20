Live
Just In
Siddu Jonnalagadda readies for ‘Telusu Kada,’ soon to start filming
Following the massive success of Tillu Square, Star Boy Siddu Jonnalagadda is gearing up for his next venture, “Telusu Kada”, marking the directorial debut of renowned stylist Neeraja Kona. Known for her impeccable fashion sense and opulent production standards, Kona has crafted a compelling script tailored to Siddu’s newfound stardom. The film is being produced by People Media Factory, with a grand launch already setting the tone for the project.
The regular shoot of “Telusu Kada” is scheduled to begin on August 5, with a crucial 30-day schedule planned in Hyderabad. This phase will cover both talkie portions and musical sequences, featuring Siddu Jonnalagadda in a stylish new avatar. Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty will star as the leading ladies, with Viva Harsha playing a significant role.
The film’s production team includes prominent names: TG Vishwa Prasad is producing the film on a high budget, with Vivek Kuchibhotla as co-producer. The technical crew boasts Thaman S as the music composer, Gnana Shekar VS handling cinematography, and National Award-winning Naveen Nooli as the editor. Avinash Kolla, a noted production designer, and Sheetal Sharma, known for her costume design, are also part of the team.
With its grand production values and star-studded team, “Telusu Kada” is set to be a high-profile release.