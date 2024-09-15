SIIMA 2024: Here is the complete list of winners

The South Indian International Movie Awards 2024 was grandly conducted in Dubai on September 14 and 15. Winners in the Telugu and Kannada film industries were rewarded in great style for the year 2023. Celebrities walked on the red carpet of the ceremony, while several actresses also entertained audiences by making special performances.

It was another night to remember for Nani and Keerthy Suresh, who reaped major wins with the help of "Dasara" continuing their success stories across the award events. Nani clinched the Best Actor award for "Dasara," while Keerthy Suresh bagged the Best Actress honor for the same film. Director Srikanth Odela too finished as a gainer with the Best Director nod for "Dasara.".

Dasara" also won the Best Supporting Actor award for Deekshit Shetty. The list of accolades is going to be long as the movie takes home four awards in total.

Meanwhile, another of Nani's blockbuster "Hi Nanna" bagged a total of five awards. Best Actress (Critics), was bagged by Mrunal Thakur. Best Debut Director was won by Shouryuv. Baby Kiara Khan bagged the Best Child Artist award. And finally, Hesham Abdul Wahab won Best Music Director for "Hi Nanna" and "Khushi". Vyra Entertainments was declared Best Debutant Producer for "Hi Nanna".

Amongst various key winners, "Bhagavanth Kesari" was announced as the winner of the Best Film award and Anand Deverakonda best actor (Critics) for the movie "Baby." Vishnu won best comedian for "MAD" and Vaishnavi Chaitanya best debut Actress for the same "Baby."

Overall, "Hi Nanna" topped the night with five wins, followed by "Dasara" with four and "Baby" with three. Nani remains a force to be reckoned with at award shows - "Dasara" and "Hi Nanna" both winning big across various platforms this year.