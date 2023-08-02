SIIMA announces nominations; ‘RRR’ gets highest in Telugu

South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is one of the country’s most popular film awards shows. Every year, the SIIMA award ceremony honors the best among the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries. Now it has been announced that the PAN Indian blockbuster “RRR” starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been nominated in 11 categories which is the most for a Telugu movie this year. Classic love story “Sita Ramam” is next to this Rajamouli’s magnum opus with 10 nominations. “RRR,” “Sita Ramam,” “DJ Tillu,” “Karthikeya 2,” and “Major” will compete for the “Best Telugu Film Award 2023.”





In Tamil, Mani Ratnam’s “Ponniyin Selvan 1” leads the nomination race (10), while Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s “Vikram” sealed the second spot (9). “Ponniyin Selvan 1,” “Vikram,” “Love Today,” “Thiruchithrambalam,” and “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect” will compete for the “Best Tamil Film Award 2023.”



Regarding Sandalwood, “Kantara” and “KGF 2” combinedly sealed the top place with 11 nominations. “777 Charlie,” “Love Mocktail 2,” and “Vikrant Rona” will compete with those two for the “Best Kannada Film Award 2023.”

In Mollywood, Mammootty’s “Bheeshma Parvam” got nominated in 8 categories, while Tovino Thomas starrer “Thallumaala” scored 7 nominations. “Bheeshma Parvam,” “Thallumaala,” “Hridayam,” “Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey,” “Jana Gana Mana,” and “Nna Thaan Case Kodu” will compete for the “Best Malayalam Film Award 2023. SIIMA2023 will be held on September 15 and 16 at World Trade Centre in Dubai.