Singer Chinmayi makes her acting debut with Akhil's 'Most Eligible Bachelor'

Singer and dubbing artist Chinmayi Sripada is an avid social media user. Especially she extended her support to all the women who suffered from 'Me Too' incidents. Most of the ladies contacted her and opened up about their problems.

Chinmayi is fighting for justice with all her courage and supported the women and sometimes she also shared the incidents with all her fans on her Instagram page. Off late, she is all set to start a complete new journey in the showbiz world. She is making her debut as an actor with Akkineni's young hero Akhil's upcoming movie 'Most Eligible Bachelor'. She shared this good news with all her fans through her Instagram page and was all happy to start new innings in her career.



The poster showcased Chinmayi in a classy style. She looked awesome draping a black saree and was all in smiles. On the occasion of her birthday and Vinayaka Chavithi, the makers made this special announcement and treated all her fans. Speaking about the movie "Most Eligible Bachelor," it is being directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar who is making his comeback to the silver screen after 7 years of a long break. This movie has Pooja Hegde as the lead actress and has Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, Amit, Pragathi and SudigaliSudheer in other important roles.EshaRebba is also essaying a prominent character in this most-awaited movie.

Allu Aravind is bankrolling this movie under his home banner GA2 Pictures. This movie will hit the screens on 8th October, 2021 on the occasion of Dussehra festival.



