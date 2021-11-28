Sirivennela critical

Hyderabad: Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry was admitted to KIMS hospital here on Saturday.

It is learnt that he is suffering from Pneumonia and is said to be in a critical condition. However, none of his family members is available for detailed information.

Sirivennela, people from industry say, is a heavy smoker and that could have been one of the reasons for Pneumonia. He is also known to write lyrics during night hours only. His late-night sittings and smoking could have affected his health, they add.